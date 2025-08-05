media release: Meet the Next Generation of Funny

Every comedy legend starts somewhere—and for the rising stars of the Midwest, well, they've probably already started. For those who are doing pretty well so far, we put together the Fresh Faces Showcase.As a cornerstone of Madison Comedy Week, this annual event highlights the most promising up-and-coming comedians from Madison and beyond, introducing the 2025 Fresh Faces Class in a night packed with original voices, wild energy, and undeniable talent.

Curated for their potential to shake up the scene, these performers are making their festival debut—so catch them now before they get too famous (or quit). From smart punchlines to glorious onstage chaos, you’ll get a taste of the future of comedy in one glorious evening.

Doors: 6:00 PM | Showtime: 7:00 PM Tickets: $10 in advance / $15 at the door