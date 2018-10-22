Fresh Hot Press Frightening Print & Oddity Sale , Monday - Wednesday, October 22 - 24 @ 10a-4p,Humanities Building Lobby, 455 North Park St. Enter the Humanities building through the open breezeway on the ground floor and go in the doors marked “ART” in large white letters (E01-02) that are nearest to the Chazen Museum’s back entrance (the Chazen is next-door, immediately to the east).

Support the UW-Madison student organization for printmakers and print enthusiasts!