press release: Arts + Literature Laboratory is pleased to announce the new exhibition Fresh III, opening June 1st, part of the Community Supported Arts Program (CSArt). The CSArt program, now in its third year, shows the most innovative, exciting work being made in Dane County, and encourages investment in local arts.

The CSArt program is modelled after Community Supported Agriculture programs, in which Shareholders invest in local farms, and receive “shares” of the farm’s fruits and vegetables. CSArt Madison asks shareholders to invest directly in the arts community, with a “buy local” mentality. Arts + Literature Laboratory launched CSArt Madison in 2017, in the interest of supporting the creative economy of Dane County.

This year’s CSArtists are Emily Arthur, Eric Bailles, Angelica Contreras, Richard Jones, Jennifer Leaver, Maeve Leslie, Emma Lister, Victoria Maidhof, Richie Morales, and Michael Velliquette. These artists will all be exhibiting their recent work in Fresh III. The works on display will be representative of their studio practices but are different than the works available for purchase in the CSArt Shares.

Artists will also participate in a series of Artist Talks to be held at ALL. These talks will consist of each artist speaking about their work and practice, and will be held across two weekends, Sunday, June 2nd, 2:00-4:00pm, and Sunday, June 9th, 2:00-4:00pm. Community members and prospective shareholders are encouraged to take advantage of these opportunities to meet the ten local artists, learn more how they create their work and about their studio practices.

The ten artists were chosen through an open call process, and each received a stipend of $1,500 to create 61 limited-edition works of art (50 for Shareholders, 10 for the participating artists, and 1 for the program archive collection). Interested members of the public, or “Shareholders” can purchase a share, or a half-share, and in return receive one piece of locally-produced artwork from each of the ten featured artists, for a total of 10 unique art objects.

Full shares cost $350 each and can be purchased online at artlitlab.org/CSArt beginning on May 1, 2019, at 10:00am. Half-shares are available for $200 each. Shares will be distributed at the closing reception and “Harvest” event on June 29th, 2019 from 6-9pm, providing opportunities for artists and patrons to further connect. Shares are expected to sell out quickly this year, so reserve yours while there are still shares available!

CSArt Madison is organized by the Arts + Literature Laboratory Curatorial Board. The project is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About Arts + Literature Laboratory:

Admission to exhibitions at Arts + Literature Laboratory is free. Arts + Literature Laboratory is a community art space for visual, literary, and performing artists to share their work and create new connections. Arts + Literature Laboratory is open during gallery hours, events, and exhibition openings. Gallery hours are currently Thursday and Friday 12:00pm-4:00pm, Saturday 11:00am-3:00pm, and by appointment.