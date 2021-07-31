Fresh Picked Dances

press release: This performance will be held in the Margaret H'Doubler Performance Space at Lathrop Hall. Enter through the front (Univ. Ave.) or back (Lathrop Dr.) doors. Due to construction on Lathrop Dr., please contact us at mgr@lcpdance.org in advance about handicap access. Join us before for a Pre-Show Flow class from 6-7pm. The Pre-Show Flow will be a movement experience open for everyone to move together! Bring dinner to enjoy outside Lathrop Hall or in the Parlor before the 7:30pm concert! Nearby parking on Brooks St. and Lot 7/Grainger Hall.

Information/links to the livestream/online concert will be available soon.

Donations welcome! Make your contribution to support LCPD in person by cash or check, or by PayPal at Paypal.me/lcpdance

UW-Madison campus policy: Fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most indoor spaces on the UW–Madison campus. Unvaccinated people should continue to wear face coverings indoors.

Indoor events: The size of the event will be limited to the maximum allowable to ensure that at least 6 feet of physical distancing can be maintained by all those attending (vaccinated and unvaccinated) who are not members of the same household/living unit. In addition, individuals who are not vaccinated should wear a face covering.

More on the SEED program: July 26 through 31, Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) takes cautious and optimistic steps with the return of their summer dance intensive Summer Exploratory Experimental Dance Intensive and Performance Festival (SEED Festival) 2021. This year, the SEED Festival will be offered with in-person and remote (live stream) options. In-person classes are limited to fully vaccinated individuals. It will be a weeklong event that creates space for pre/professional dancers, young dancers, and community members to join together in a celebration of movement.

The 2021 class schedule is diverse and firmly committed to re-evaluating the how/what/why of dance. The offerings create opportunities for everyone to have fun, be challenged, and learn something new, including Poc-Chuc Modern dance, Piso Movil technique, ballet, contemporary, yoga, Chinese dance, creative explorations, grantwriting, a panel on diversity and inclusion in dance, and much more! Creative Workshop offers an opportunity for participants of all levels to work with Li Chiao-Ping in developing a new work to be presented at the end of the week.

Our wonderful teaching artists, mentors, and dance musicians this year include: Cynthia Adams, Constance Anderson, Alfonso Cervera, John Crim, Elisa Hildner, Lauren John, Dianne Kotsonis, Kelby Kryshak, Lyndsay Lewis, Li Chiao-Ping, Paula McArthur, Cláudia Tatinge Nascimento, Catey Ott Thompson, Nicole Roerick, Ella Rosewood, Elisabeth Roskopf, Mariel Schneider, Natalia Schradle, Liz Sexe, Collette Stewart, Megan Thompson, and Ying Xu, with dance musicianship by Kelby Kryshak.

The performances will include virtual and in-person works presented by past and present LCPD affiliates, the festival’s Creative Workshop participants, and the 2021 SEED Creation Fund recipient. This program supports LCPD’s mission to continually expand our reach, grow our community, and uplift the explorations of experimental choreographers from all around the world! Photos and interviews are available from mgr@lcpdance.org. For more information, updates on the events, and other exclusive content, connect with LCPD on our website lcpdance.com or on social media via Facebook and Instagram (LCPDance).

DATES: Monday, July 26 - Saturday, July 31, 2021 (Welcome & Orientation, Sunday, July 25). All classes and the first performance “ON THE FARM DANCES” on Friday, 7/30, will be held at the Oregon studio. The Performance “FRESH PICKED DANCES” on Saturday, 7/31 will be held at Lathrop Hall in Madison.

WELCOME AND ORIENTATION: Sunday, 7/25, 2:00 PM: Virtual for All; 3:00 PM: A virtual movement class will follow the orientation.

CLASSES

Monday, 7/26 - Friday, 7/30: Six movement classes daily beginning at: 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM and 4:15 PM. At 11:30 AM daily, there will be a Creative Workshop where interested participants will meet each day to create a work for the performances held on Friday and Saturday. There will also be a BYO Lunch Talks series offered during the lunch break from 1:00 - 2:00 PM. These will take place in the company’s studio in Oregon.

Saturday, 7/31: Three classes offered at 1:00 PM, 2:30 PM, and 6:00 PM at Lathrop Hall in Madison, WI. Come early and flow at 6pm with us before the show!

PERFORMANCES

Friday, 7/30 6:30 PM Oregon, WI (location address will be sent to registrants)

Saturday, 7/31 7:30 PM Lathrop Hall, 1050 Univ. Ave, Madison

***Classes are offered both in-person and remote live stream. In-person classes are limited to fully vaccinated individuals. All participants must register at www.lcpdance.com/seed. Registration forms can also be downloaded from the website and returned to us by email: mgr@lcpdance.org. Contact us at 608-835-6590 if you need one mailed to you.

CLASSES are offered on a PAY WHAT YOU CAN basis. The suggested donation for one in-person class is $10.00. The suggested donation for the week of classes is $250. Virtual classes are half the suggested amount. Payments can be made via PAYPAL using the following link: Paypal.me/lcpdance

RESERVE your TICKET for the performances on Friday, 7/30 (ON THE FARM DANCES in OREGON) & Saturday, 7/31 (FRESH PICKED DANCES @ LATHROP) using the following links: Friday, 7/30 concert; Saturday, 7/31 concert

These performance events are free and open to the public. Live stream links will be made available soon.

Due to construction on Lathrop Dr., please contact us at mgr@lcpdance.org in advance about handicap access. Nearby parking on Brooks St. and Lot 7/Grainger Hall.

About LCPD: Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) was founded in 1990 and has made Madison, Wisconsin its home since 1993. We are a resident company of Overture Center for the Arts, and produce three major performances each year. We also offer workshops and touring programs throughout North America.The company is dedicated to offering programs of emotionally charged and athletic works, with striking visual design and the music of contemporary composers.We also are committed to making dance accessible to a variety of people—as audience members and participants. LCPD collaborates with K-12 schools to offer performances as residencies, and we continue to teach movement workshops at senior center communities.“...marvelously imaginative...engrossing, intelligently put-together piece of work.” Li Chiao-Ping Dance has been praised in the New York Times, Village Voice, Dance Magazine, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and San Francisco Bay Guardian. Known for her originality, trademark physicality, humanism, and visual design, Li Chiao-Ping creates layered works that combine multiple art forms to explore themes of culture and identity. LCPD has performed at Jacob’s Pillow, Bates Dance Festival, ADF, DanceNOW, Highways, as well as: The Kennedy Center, Links Hall, Dance Place, Symphony Space, DTW, Joyce SoHo, P.S. 122, ODC Theater, Theater Artaud, CounterPULSE, Danspace Project/St. Mark’s Church, Roulette, and more.

LCPD MISSION:

Li Chiao-Ping Dance (LCPD) is a non-profit organization that serves to support, produce and promote original, inventive, and thought-provoking contemporary choreography. We strive to enhance the lives of people in our community as well as those we reach nationally and internationally through our educational and professional, creative work.

Reflecting and supporting the artistic vision of Li Chiao-Ping and promoting acceptance and respect through our work, LCPD pushes the edges of contemporary/modern dance while producing and presenting highly original performance works. The company offers stimulating, thoughtful, creative, and educational workshops and touring programs for community and pre/professional dance artists, including diverse populations, youth, and older adults.

LCPD's artist residencies and collaborations, as well as mentorship, workshops, and master classes offer further growth, life-long learning, training, and development. Led by Artistic Director Li Chiao-Ping's creative and holistic vision-- Dancing Through Life, LCPD enhances lives through dance and promotes tolerance and respect of all people.

We teach dance for our diverse population and for all ages, offering classes for community, pre/professional youth, and pre/professional adults. The DTL philosophy pervades our numerous initiatives. Improve health. Expand knowledge, understanding and acceptance. Mentor, enrich, train, integrate, share and inspire.

Li Chiao-Ping Dance pushes the edges of contemporary dance, producing and presenting original, imaginative contemporary/modern dance performance works which inspire and move its audiences. LCPD engages the community through diverse opportunities to experience dance--by doing, performing, seeing, and discussing. Known for her trademark physicality, movement vocabulary and choreographic style, Artistic Director Li Chiao-Ping creates passionate, layered works that combine multiple art forms to explore themes of culture and identity.