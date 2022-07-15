FreshFin Hilldale Grand Opening

press release: FreshFin is hosting its grand opening at Hilldale July 15!

In celebration, FreshFin will be offering buy-one-get-one-free of their most popular house-crafted bowls (Spicy Tuna, Cilantro Chicken, Curry Coconut and the Vegan Zen Bowl) on July 15 from 4-9pm.

FreshFin will also be donating a meal to Feeding America for every bowl sold during their grand opening celebration on July 15 from 4-9pm.

FreshFin offers healthy, hand-crafted poké and grain bowls served with high-quality, sustainably caught Ahi Tuna and Atlantic-Canadian Salmon. All sauces are made from scratch, in-house daily using whole, clean ingredients. They also offer a variety of alternative proteins including all white meat chicken, slow-cooked pork and marinated tofu, alongside fresh produce and toppings. Customers can choose from one of FreshFin’s 12 house-crafted bowls or they can craft their own creation.

“We’re excited to join Hilldale and feel that the center is a great fit for our brand with their focus on community, service, and quality,” said Andrew Foster, Managing Partner and Owner of FreshFin. “Our new shop will give customers in west Madison, and neighboring communities, easier access to our food and another fresh, healthy meal option in the area.”

FreshFin’s goal is to make a positive impact in the communities in which they operate. One of the ways they do this is through their Earn a Bowl, Give a Bowl initiative. Every time a FreshFin Rewards Member earns a free bowl, FreshFin donates a meal to Feeding America who works with local food banks, food pantries, and shelters. FreshFin also partners with local non-profits, schools, and organizations to help them achieve their goals.

This is FreshFin’s second Madison location, joining one at 502 University Avenue near campus, along with other Wisconsin locations in Milwaukee, Brookfield and Glendale. They are now open for business at Hilldale daily 11am-9pm.

FreshFin is located between Muramoto Hilldale and Dumpling Haus. They join a dozen other food concepts offering great treats, drinks and meals at Hilldale.