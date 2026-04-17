Friar Bacon and Friar Bungay

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: For one night only, on Monday, May 25 at 7 PM, Falconbridge Players presents a staged reading of Friar Bacon and Friar Bungay by Robert Greene, directed by Brian R. Johnson.

A supernatural romantic comedy in the style of Shakespeare and Marlowe.

A romantic caper of princes, necromancers, maidens, duels, and lots of magic, written by Robert Greene, a contemporary of William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe. Greene died not long after its performances, of "a surfeit of pickle herring and Rhenish wine."

Free and open to the public.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
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