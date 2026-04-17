Friar Bacon and Friar Bungay
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: For one night only, on Monday, May 25 at 7 PM, Falconbridge Players presents a staged reading of Friar Bacon and Friar Bungay by Robert Greene, directed by Brian R. Johnson.
A supernatural romantic comedy in the style of Shakespeare and Marlowe.
A romantic caper of princes, necromancers, maidens, duels, and lots of magic, written by Robert Greene, a contemporary of William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe. Greene died not long after its performances, of "a surfeit of pickle herring and Rhenish wine."
Free and open to the public.