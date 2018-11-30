press release: Modern-folk duo Friction Farm, is a husband and wife team of traveling troubadours. Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay, combine storytelling, social commentary and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes, and quirky observations. They have toured internationally, been Kerrville New Folk Finalists, Falcon Ridge Emerging Artists, and South Florida Folk Festival Songwriter winners. Friction Farm's latest CD, “So Many Stars” reached #6 on the folk charts and was inspired by their travels across the country witnessing the collision of strong political polarity with personal kindness, the intersection of fragility and breathtaking beauty. From ballads to anthems each song is filled with harmony and hope. $10.