Friday the Furbteenth: March Madness reception

media release: The Ides of March, but with Furby Art?

Friday the Furbteenth: March Madness is the 4th annual Madison based, all-Furby art celebration returning to the Common Wealth Gallery. Entry fee is pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $5. The show opens on 3-13-26 and closes on 3-20-26. The gallery hours are as follows:

3-13 6-10pm Opening Night Madness with DJ DarkenDabe, vendors, and performances.

3-14 11-8pm: Gallery hours

3-15 11-4pm: Gallery hours and a Special Noontide Performance of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar Act 3 Scene 1.

3-16 GALLERY CLOSED

3-17,18, 19 5-8pm: Gallery hours

3-20 6-10pm: Closing Night Dark Ritual, with vendors and performances.

Friday the Furbteenth: March Madness showcases the talent of 50+ individual artists, performers, musicians, and vendors held spellbound by the 90’s/early aughts’ most uncanny, nostalgic, and iconic robotic toy, THE FURBY. Special performances, spectacles, and themed nights are scheduled during the gallery run to spread out daily attendance and offer calmer hours in lieu of the often raucous Opening and Closing nights.

Vendors and a DJ will be present on 3-13’s Opening Night, with a new group of vendors and a special ceremony to send the Furby’s back to the Shadow Realm appearing on the closing night of 3-20. A special Ides of March performance will take place at noon on Sunday, March 15th to commemorate the 2070th anniversary of Julius Caesar’s Assassination.

This year’s focus on the concept of “madness” includes basketball, political upheaval, Greek/Roman mythology, and the general inherent oddness of the oft-considered cursed Furby. Bring your toga and your basketball shorts!

Friday the Furbteenth is a sober, all-ages event. Some art may have strong themes and visuals that warrant viewer or guardian discretion. The Common Wealth Gallery is accessible with an elevator and handicapped parking available. More information on the event and its participating artists can be found on Instagram or Facebook at @FridaytheFurbteenth

Friday the Furbteenth was founded as an experiment in 2023 between two local artists, Hailey Mclaughlin and Hilary Falk. After a glowing reception at Hilary’s home, the show expanded to the Common Wealth Gallery in 2024. Furbteenth remains one of Madison’s strangest and most niche underground art shows, with many of Dane County and beyond’s established and up-and-coming talents represented. Hilary and Hailey were the 2nd place winners of the UW’s Arts Business Award Competition in 2025 for their low-stakes, inclusive, and community-driven art show model.

“Furbteenth encourages us to transcend beyond the role of consumer. It celebrates the breaking loose of a commercial product through its fans’ interpretations and interactions with it. We are overjoyed to facilitate these moments.” Hilary Falk