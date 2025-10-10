media release: Marc Fink & Friends

Program t.b.d.

The Friday Musicales is First Unitarian Society of Madison’s distinguished artist recital series. Since 1971, FUS has offered this free noon-hour recital series as a gift to the community. The music performed is mostly classical, but folk, jazz, and musical theatre styles are presented on occasion. Come hear some of the finest musicians in the Midwest perform in the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium.

No ticket or reservation is required—it’s free and open to the public.

Parking is free. Buses are welcome to drop off in our parking lot. For off-site parking options, click here.

Our facilities are handicap accessible.

Cancellations due to inclement weather or illness will be sent to the “Music At FUS” e-mail list. To sign up, e-mail your request to the Director of Music.

View the entire season anytime here: https://fusmadison.org/ musicales/. This site for will also offer updates and weather cancellations.