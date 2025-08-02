Friday Night Dance Party
Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join AFA on Friday, August 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts) on the fourth floor. Our Friday Night Dance Party series, formerly Dandy Dancers, is open to people 16 and older with and without disabilities. We will have music, refreshments, and a dance floor waiting to be used! Beach party theme. $5 per person.
