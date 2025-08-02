Friday Night Dance Party

to

Buy Tickets

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join AFA on Friday, August 1, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Madison Youth Arts Center (MYArts) on the fourth floor. Our Friday Night Dance Party series, formerly Dandy Dancers, is open to people 16 and older with and without disabilities. We will have music, refreshments, and a dance floor waiting to be used! Beach party theme. $5 per person.

Info

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Dancing
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Friday Night Dance Party - 2025-08-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friday Night Dance Party - 2025-08-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friday Night Dance Party - 2025-08-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friday Night Dance Party - 2025-08-02 18:00:00 ical