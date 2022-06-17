Friday Youth Nights

to

YMCA of Dane County-West 5515 Medical Cir., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: FREE Community event for kids to foster a sense of community, inclusion and empowerment. There will be community partners at each night along with planned activities and dinner. Free and open to all!

Ages 8-14

  • Safe and fun place to hang out
  • Free meal every night
  • Basketball and other planned activities
  • All are welcome; no membership or pre-registration is required

East/West: June 17 | July 15 | August 19 | 5:00-8:00 pm

Sun Prairie June 17 | June 24 | July 8 | July 15 | July 22 | 5:00-8:00 pm

Info

Special Interests
608-276-6606
to
to
to
