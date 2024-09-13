Friday the 13th Part 3 3-D

media release: USA | 1982 | DCP | 96 min.

Director: Steve Miner

Cast: Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka, Tracie Savage

The third chapter in the hugely successful horror franchise continues the exploits of Jason Voorhees, the phantom of Camp Crystal Lake. Jason, here donning the hockey mask for the first time, slices and dices his way through another assemblage of not-so happy campers. The terrific 3-D effects, including a vast number of jutting blades, never looked better than in this new digital restoration. Filmmaker Richard Shepard (Film Geek) will be on hand to introduce this genre classic.