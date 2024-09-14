media release: Art enthusiasts and anxious millennials alike are invited to delve into a world of eerie fascination with “Friday the Furbteenth: Back to School!,” the second annual ode to the strange and enduring phenomenon of the interactive electronic toy of Y2K yesteryear, the Furby. The exhibition opens on September 13, 2024, at the Common Wealth Gallery in downtown Madison.

Curated by friends and artists Hailey McLaughlin and Hilary Falk, "Friday the Furbteenth: Back to School!" invites visitors to confront the unsettling intersection of childhood nostalgia, back-to-school excitement, and contemporary horror. The exhibition features an eclectic array of works from over 25 emerging and established Midwest artists who explore the legacy of Furby through various media including sculpture, painting, performance art, and immersive installations. Last year’s inaugural underground gallery event, hosted in artist Hilary Falk’s home for one evening only, drew an enormous crowd of Furby acolytes. The fandom is not only alive and well a quarter century on, but has taken on a curious and wonderful life of its own due to the internet and most recently, TikTok.

The grand opening on September 13 will occur from 6-10pm and will feature live performances by local dance, puppetry, and strongwoman talent, and a yearbook portrait booth run by photographer Mackenzie Mack . Guests will also enjoy a first look at the artworks, with opportunities to meet the artists and engage in discussions about the themes and inspirations behind their creations. Artworks on display will be available for purchase through silent auction. Attendees will have access to an exclusive market of talented makers such as Kaybee Kitsch, Peach Beast, Wickytack, Bone Burrow, and many more who will be bringing all the nostalgic Y2K and cursed Furby merch and customized Furbs to one amazing event. Dressing up and bringing your own Oddbody/Cursed Furbs is highly encouraged.

“Friday the Furbteenth: Back to School!” will continue to be on display at the Common Wealth Gallery, located on the third floor of 100 S Baldwin Street, from September 14 through September 22, 2024. The gallery is open six days a week (closed on Mondays), from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Tuesday-Thursday and 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM Friday-Sunday. Admission to both the art gallery celebration and gallery exhibition are pay-what-you-can to help ensure that the Furb can rise again.