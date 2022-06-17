Friday Youth Nights
YMCA of Dane County-East 711 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, Wisconsin
media release: FREE Community event for kids to foster a sense of community, inclusion and empowerment. There will be community partners at each night along with planned activities and dinner. Free and open to all!
Ages 8-14
- Safe and fun place to hang out
- Free meal every night
- Basketball and other planned activities
- All are welcome; no membership or pre-registration is required
East/West: June 17 | July 15 | August 19 | 5:00-8:00 pm
Sun Prairie June 17 | June 24 | July 8 | July 15 | July 22 | 5:00-8:00 pm
