media release: Monday, August 8, The Friel Sisters perform an intimate acoustic concert presented by the Celtic Cultural Center in collaboration with the Celtic Music Association. 7pm at the Lakeside St Coffee House, 402 W. Lakeside St, Madison. $20 adults/ $15 for 18 and under.

Anna, Sheila and Clare Friel are traditional musicians born in Glasgow with their family roots firmly entrenched in the Donegal Gaeltacht (Derrynamansher). Being siblings, they achieve a close blend on fiddle, flute and uilleann pipes interspersed with songs sung in unison, many from their family and local repertoire. They have received international acclaim and many awards since their debut album in 2013 and for the past decade have been one of the most exciting new bands on the scene. In the midst of a crowded summer festival tour, the five-piece band, with noted musicians Martin Barry (guitar) and Cathal Ó Curráin (bouzouki), will be performing an intimate acoustic concert with limited seating.

In lieu of advance tickets, make sure to make your reservations early through: celticcultural@hotmail.com. For these events, we will require proof of vaccination upon entry, or a negative covid test result administered a maximum of 72 hours prior to the show. A picture of your immunization record on your phone will do.

And mark your calendars for Milwaukee's Irish Fest, August 18-21. For regular updates on local Celtic music offerings, check out celticmadison.org