FRIEND, Chants & Dave Schoepke
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy FRIEND
FRIEND is Andrew Fitzpatrick (left) and Jon Mueller.
media release: Doors 6 PM; Music 7-9:30 PM
Andrew Fitzpatrick and Jon Mueller previously shared the stage as members of the group Volcano Choir. As Friend, the duo explore a new direction, using acoustic drums, percussion and synthesis to create rhythmic, textural and thought-provoking work that shares elements of folk music in its performance and modern electronic music in its sound.
Chants & Dave Schoepke recently released their all-drums debut album “Speleogenesis” on Maloca Records (Belgium). The duo blend live drumming with dub techniques and dancefloor-informed production, guided by imagery of a subterranean world. It’s a full-circle moment, as the two met when Chants (aka Jordan Cohen) took drum lessons from Schoepke during his teenage years.