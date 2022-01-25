Friends Group Organization and Incorporation

press release: Join Steve Battenberg, Partner and founding member of Carlson Black O’Callaghan & Battenberg LLP, to learn about best practices to consider when starting or running a 501(c)(3) organization. Topics covered in this session will include:

Process of organizing and applying for tax-exempt status

Governance issues

Ongoing compliance issues

Issues impacting board and/or committee members of a nonprofit

Liability of different activities

This session is sponsored by Carlson Black O’Callaghan & Battenberg LLP.

Speaker Bio

Steve is a founding member of the law firm of Carlson Black O’Callaghan & Battenberg LLP in Madison, Wisconsin (founded 2018) after spending 20 plus years at a large law firm in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Steve focuses his practice in the areas of taxation and general corporate matters with a specific emphasis on nonprofit tax. Steve also has extensive experience representing nonprofit corporations of varying sizes, having worked closely with tax-exempt entities on organizational and tax compliance issues. He currently serves as general counsel to multiple trade associations and charitable organizations. Steve lives outside of Waterloo, Wisconsin with his wife (Debbie), one dog, two cats and multiple chickens and beehives (all four of his children have “flown the coop.”)

Training Series

This is part of a winter volunteer training series that is open to park Friends groups, watershed groups and other organizations working to improve and protect Dane County land and water resources. These sessions are free and open to all. Please register in advance for planning purposes. Snacks and beverages will be provided by the Foundation for Dane County Parks. For a full list of trainings in this series, visit our Friends Stewardship and Training Resources webpage.