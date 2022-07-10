Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

Picnic Point Entrance 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Bees and Other Native Pollinators

Join us in searching for bumble bees and other pollinators while learning about their diversity, lifestyles, and habitat needs. Sponsored by the Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

July 10, 2022, 9am-11am, meet at the Picnic Point entrance kiosk, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2000 University Bay Drive.

