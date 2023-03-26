Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: Early Bird Migrants: Spring is just around the corner! Join Dane Gallagher for early spring magic! The bays, shorelines, woodlands, marshes, and prairies of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve offer food and shelter for a variety of species of birds. This means the Preserve is a great place to find returning migrants. Meet at the Picnic Point entrance kiosk, 2000 University Bay Drive.