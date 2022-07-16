Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

Picnic Point Entrance 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Food for Thought - Wild Edible Plants

Eve Emshwiller and Kelly Kearns will bring examples of and recipes for plant species that can be eaten.  They’ll also show you poisonous plants in the Preserve that should never be consumed. Sponsored by the Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

Info

Picnic Point Entrance 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Environment
608-890-1170
Google Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2022-07-16 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2022-07-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2022-07-16 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip - 2022-07-16 09:00:00 ical