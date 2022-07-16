Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip
Picnic Point Entrance 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Food for Thought - Wild Edible Plants
Eve Emshwiller and Kelly Kearns will bring examples of and recipes for plant species that can be eaten. They’ll also show you poisonous plants in the Preserve that should never be consumed. Sponsored by the Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.
