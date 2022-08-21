Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

Picnic Point Entrance 2004 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Insect Superpowers in Japanese Culture and Ecological Systems

Explore how insects are revered in Japanese culture as we also learn about their superpowers in ecological systems, including our food and waste systems! Sponsored by the Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

