media release: BlueStem presentation | Frederick Lungkvist - Saxophones - Thomas Johansson - trumpet Oscar Grönberg - piano - Jon Rune Strøm - double bass - Tollef Østvang i- drums

“Call it a neo-”New Thing” sensation” (Josef Woodard/DownBeat Magazine)

Friends & Neighbors – 2025 US Tour with special guest Fredrik Ljungkvist

The acclaimed Norwegian jazz quintet Friends & Neighbors embarks on a US tour in November and December 2025, performing eight concerts across the Midwest and the East Coast. Known as one of the most vital and energetic ensembles on the Scandinavian jazz scene, the band combines strong melodies, fierce interplay, and free improvisation rooted in both tradition and avant-garde expression. For this tour, Fredrik Ljungkvist (Atomic, Fire! Orchestra) steps in as a substitute for André Roligheten, bringing his distinctive voice on saxophone and clarinet to the band’s dynamic collective sound. The group will present music from their latest album «Circles» (Clean Feed, 2024) - a powerful blend of raw energy, melodic freedom, and Nordic lyricism.

The quintet’s fifth album "The Earth is #” was released in Clean Feed on October 15th 2021. The album was nominated for Spellemannprisen (often referred to as the Norwegian Grammy Awards) in the jazz category.

On January 26th 2024 the band released their sixth album "Circles" on Clean Feed.

“With the customary blend of inventive compositions, accomplished playing and fine interaction, Friends & Neighbors delivers everything one might want from an adventurous jazz combo. And how” John Sharpe - All About Jazz

Selected reviews from previous albums:

“The spirit behind the phrase suits the quintet beautifully, and in terms of both historical stylistic precedent and a certain, strong and palpable ensemble identity…call it a neo-New Thing sensation.” Josef Woodard — DownBeat

Magazine (4½ out of 5 stars) “Friends & Neighbors expressed Ornette’s affection for the people who lived near his Prince Street loft; these guys write and play like they like each other, which results in a chemistry that’s hard to resist.” Bill Meyer — Dusted Magazine

