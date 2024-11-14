Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Annual Meeting

media release: The Friends of Allen Centennial Garden 2024 Annual Meeting is Thursday, November 14th at 2:00 p.m. at West Madison Ag Research Center, 8502 Mineral Point Road.

Have you ever wondered or attempted to answer the question “What’s with this house?” We might have a factoid or two, but not a complete picture. Yet, the house and garden are spatially conjoined.

You are invited to join us for the annual meeting and a presentation by Daniel Einstein, historic and cultural resources manager with facilities, planning and management, which will fill in some of the blanks, giving us a detailed sense of the history. Scott Utter, the new director of campus planning and landscape architecture, will also be present to answer questions about the future.

Reba Luiken, executive director of ACG, will bring us up to date with happenings and plans for the Garden, and we will conclude with the business meeting and a summary of the Friends’ support for the Garden and accomplishments for 2024.

Cider and cookies will be served. All are welcome.

Support the Garden as a Friends member by joining today here.