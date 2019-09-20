Friends of Allen Centennial Garden Fall Fundraiser

press release: Join us for a fundraising evening in the UW-Madison Allen Centennial Garden. Delicious food by Pasture and Plenty, a performance by the UW Madhatters and a live and silent auction to support UW's horticultural jewel await.

Funds raised support signature programs for our community including Plant Adoption Day and Best. Friday. Ever., the Winter Classes lecture series, student scholarships, learning and enrichment activities for volunteers, and so much more

$50 per ticket. Tickets and information here: https://www.eve ntbrite.com/e/f all-fundraiser- tickets-6695803 6289