media release: Are you a fan of amphibians? Join us to celebrate the Friends of Amphibians' first field season! We will revisit our goals, enjoy food and good company, and look forward to plans for next season. All are invited!

Friends of Amphibians is a citizen science initiative organized by the Hua lab and collaborating non-profits to collect amphibian species diversity and water quality data in Madison-area wetlands to better understand the impacts of pollutants, pathogens, and human infrastructure on local amphibian populations. Learn more here: https://www. friendslakeshorepreserve.com/ citizenscience.html/# friendsofamphibians

This event will take place 1pm on Saturday, October 28 at 109 State St. Here is a link for suggested parking: https://maps.app. goo.gl/TTcLFfLF2Ej9V3L57

Please fill out this quick RSVP form so we can plan how much food to bring, spacing, and dietary restrictions.

This will be a fun, informal gathering and all are invited to attend! Contact wvuyk@wisc.edu with any questions.