Friends of Blue Mound State Park Work Party

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Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds 4350 Mounds Park Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

medai release: Join the Friends and Adaptive Restoration on the last Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Volunteers will meet at the Friends Shelter and then carpool to each location. Please wear long pants, gloves, sturdy shoes/boots, and a hat for sun protection. Tools will be provided.

May 28

June 25

July 30

August 27

September 24

Details and location for each work party will be provided as the date approaches. If you’re interested in being notified of volunteer opportunities, please RSVP.

Info

Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds 4350 Mounds Park Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
Environment, Volunteer
608-437-5711
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