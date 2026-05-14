Friends of Blue Mound State Park Work Party
Blue Mound State Park, Blue Mounds 4350 Mounds Park Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
medai release: Join the Friends and Adaptive Restoration on the last Thursday of the month from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Volunteers will meet at the Friends Shelter and then carpool to each location. Please wear long pants, gloves, sturdy shoes/boots, and a hat for sun protection. Tools will be provided.
May 28
June 25
July 30
August 27
September 24
Details and location for each work party will be provided as the date approaches. If you’re interested in being notified of volunteer opportunities, please RSVP.