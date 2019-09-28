Friends of Capital Springs Volunteer Work Day

press release: Come out and support Dane County Parks on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, September 28, 9 am to noon!

The Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area will lead a work session with volunteers to improve a woodland habitat within the Lewis Nine Springs E-Way by removing invasive plant species. This Dane County Parks woodland is part of the Capital Springs Recreation Area located in southeast Madison.

All tools, including gloves, are provided – please wear long clothing, stable footwear, drinking water, and sun protection.

We will meet at the Lower Yahara River Trailhead Parking Area, 3102 Lake Farm Road, Madison, WI 53711. Check the Friends web site for cancellation information due to bad weather: www.friendsofcapitalsprings. org.