Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

Warbler walks: Join naturalist Jeff Steele on this new night walk to see and learn about moths and other night-flying insects. We'll walk to different viewing spots to view insects under ultraviolet light.

Sat, July 20, 8 pm – 9:30 pm, Cherokee Marsh - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow North Sherman Avenue north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel road.

Be prepared for mosquitoes. A flashlight may be helpful for walking. Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh and Madison Parks. Rain date July 26.