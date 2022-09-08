Friends of Cherokee Marsh Paddle

press release: RESCHEDULED - note new date! Paddle Cherokee Marsh with State Senator Melissa Agard

THURS, SEPT 8, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join State Senator Melissa Agard and her staff for a paddle with the Friends of Cherokee Marsh on the upper Yahara River at Cherokee Marsh. Launch at the paddlecraft landing at the corner of Burning Wood Way and Mosinee Lane in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. If you want to participate but need a boat, please contact Jan at 608-215-0426. Event will be canceled if thunderstorms threaten, if it is raining, or if winds are greater than 15 mph. See web calendar at Cherokeemarsh.org for cancellation information, will be posted by 8 am on day of event.