Friends of Cherokee Marsh Paddle

press release: You are invited to join State Senator Melissa Agard, her staff, and members of the Friends of Cherokee Marsh board for a canoe / kayak tour of the upper Yahara River at Cherokee Marsh.

Friday, September 24, 11:30 am

Bring your own boat. We'll launch from the gravel landing in Cherokee Park, 1200 Burning Wood Way. Note this is NOT the conservation park. There is a short carry-in across grass to the landing.

We'll cancel if it's raining or windy and will post the cancellation on the calendar at Cherokeemarsh.org.