Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

press release:

Sugar Moon, Hunger Moon with Master Naturalist Kathlean Wolf

Sunday, March 1, 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm

Explore the woods and prairies of late winter in the time when death and new life walk side by side. Animals run through the last of their fat reserves and food becomes scarce, even as many animals are mating and rearing tiny pups. Trees secretly turn root-starch to sugar, preparing to send sap high into their limbs to feed tiny leaf-buds. Will winter come to a warm and welcome end, or will the cold hang on until only the strongest survive?

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave.

Follow N Sherman Ave north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel road. map

Free and family friendly. No registration required. No pets. Dress appropriately for the outdoors. Bring binoculars or a camera if you have one.

If you can't make it to this month's outing, remember that we have a bird and nature outing at Cherokee Marsh on the first Sunday of every month, year-round, always at 1:30 pm.

These outings are sponsored by Madison Parks, Madison Audubon, and Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Questions? Contact Paul Noeldner, paul_noeldner@hotmail.com, 608-698-0104

Friends of Cherokee Marsh

Madison Parks bird and nature outings page