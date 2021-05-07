Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us as we make room for native wildflowers by pulling invasive garlic mustard in the woods.

Friday, May 7, 1 - 3 pm, Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - South Unit

Meet at 1000 Wheeler Rd, corner of Wheeler Rd and Ilene Ln. We'll be working in the woods east of Ilene Ln.

Bags and tools provided. It's helpful if you let us know you're coming.

Questions, contact Jan at janaxelson@gmail.com, 608 215 0426, or respond to this email.

Pull garlic mustard on your own schedule, multiple areas

Experienced garlic mustard pullers are also welcome to work on their own. Find more info here.  

Info

Environment, Volunteer
608-215-0426
