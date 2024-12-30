Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

media release: We're continuing our work to clear honeysuckle, buckthorn, and burning bush from Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park's - Mendota Unit and the Dane County Parks Cherokee Marsh Natural Resource Area / Yahara Heights. We'll burn brush piles if there is enough snow to put the fires out.

Upcoming dates:

Mon, Dec 30, Jan. 13 & 27, 9 am - 12 noon. Meet at Cherokee Marsh Natural Resource Area, Caton Ln entrance, 5129 Caton Ln, at the intersection of Caton Ln and Riverview Dr, just off River Rd. Park on street.

No experience needed. Wear old clothes, sturdy footwear, work gloves. Loppers provided, but you're welcome to bring your own. Certified chainsaw operators registered with Madison Parks or Dane County Parks, depending on location, are welcome - bring your own saw and PPE.

Signup is highly recommended so you can be contacted of any changes or cancellations. To sign up, respond to this email or contact Jan at janaxelson@gmail.com or text 608-215-0426.