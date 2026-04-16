Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

media release: Help make room for wildflowers by pulling invasive garlic mustard at Cherokee Marsh. No experience needed. Garlic mustard pulling is a great way to get out and spend time in the woods while also helping the native wildflowers, grasses, and sedges thrive.

Thurs, April 16, 9 am - 12 noon

Meet at Cherokee Marsh - Mendota Unit, 34 Knutson Dr. Park on the street. We'll be working about a 0.1 mile walk from the meetup location.

We'll be pulling garlic mustard plants by hand or using dandelion digger tools. Dress for the weather, wear closed-toe footwear.

This site has large patches of Dutchman's breeches and other native wildflowers. Removing invasive garlic mustard will help ensure the natives can thrive.

We'll be working off trail, on uneven ground with down wood. No restrooms.

We'll cancel if raining steadily or threat of thunderstorms.

About garlic mustard

Garlic mustard, a plant native to much of Europe, can out-compete native woodland wildflowers.

Learn more about garlic mustard

Questions? Contact Jan Axelson, janaxelson@gmail.com, 608-215-0426.

If you plan to attend, please register. This helps in our planning and provides a way for us to notify you if we cancel or change plans. You will need to create an account if you haven't done so.

This is the first of multiple garlic mustard events we will sponsor this spring. Set your email preferences to be sure to receive updates.