Friends of Cherokee Marsh Volunteer Work Day

media release: Help make room for wildflowers by pulling invasive garlic mustard at Cherokee Marsh. No experience needed. Garlic mustard pulling is a great way to get out and spend time in the woods while also helping the native wildflowers, grasses, and sedges thrive. We may also remove Dame's rocket and other spring invasives.

We and our partners have a garlic mustard event scheduled every week through the end of May. All of these are also listed at our homepage at cherokeermarsh.org

April 23, 8:45 - 11 am, Cherokee Marsh - South Unit. With the Clean Lakes Alliance

April 29, 9 am - 12 noon, Cherokee Marsh - South Unit

May 5, 9 am - 12 noon, Cherokee Marsh - North Unit

May 12, 9 am - 12 noon, Cherokee Marsh - North Unit

May 19, 9 am - 12 noon,- Yahara Heights Park

May 21, 10 am - 12 noon, Cherokee Marsh South Unit. With Madison Parks.

May 26, 9 am - 12 noon, - Cherokee Marsh North Unit

About garlic mustard

Garlic mustard, a plant native to much of Europe, can out-compete native woodland wildflowers.

Learn more about garlic mustard

Questions? Contact Jan Axelson, janaxelson@gmail.com, 608-215-0426.

If you plan to attend, please register. This helps in our planning and provides a way for us to notify you if we cancel or change plans. You will need to create an account if you haven't done so.

This is the first of multiple garlic mustard events we will sponsor this spring. Set your email preferences to be sure to receive updates.