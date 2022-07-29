Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Night moth walk

Friday, July 29, 9 pm – 10:30 pm

Join naturalist Jeff Steele on this night walk to see and learn about moths and other night-flying insects. We'll walk to different viewing spots to view insects under ultraviolet light. Be prepared for mosquitoes. A flashlight may be helpful for walking. Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh and Madison Parks. Rain date July 30.

