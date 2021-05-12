Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

press release: Warbler walks

Early morning walks to look for colorful warblers and other spring migrants. Led by Timothy Baker. Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Wednesday, May 5, 6 – 8 am, Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road.

AND

Wednesday, May 12, 6 – 8 am, Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - South Unit, meet at 1000 Wheeler Road, corner of Wheeler Rd and Ilene Lane.