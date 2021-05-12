Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

Cherokee Marsh-South Unit 5002 School Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Warbler walks

Early morning walks to look for colorful warblers and other spring migrants. Led by Timothy Baker. Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Wednesday, May 5, 6 – 8 am, Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road.

AND

Wednesday, May 12, 6 – 8 am, Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - South Unit, meet at 1000 Wheeler Road, corner of Wheeler Rd and Ilene Lane.  

Info

Cherokee Marsh-South Unit 5002 School Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Environment
608-215-0426
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk - 2021-05-12 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk - 2021-05-12 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk - 2021-05-12 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk - 2021-05-12 06:00:00 ical