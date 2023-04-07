Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk
Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: View the sky dance of the American woodcock at dusk and look for sandhill cranes, Wilson's snipe, Bonaparte's gulls, and other spring migrants and arriving resident birds. No registration needed, just show up. Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh.
Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road.
