Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

press release: Flight of the woodcock, hike – an evening at Cherokee Marsh

Take an evening hike through the marsh to see and hear spring birds like sandhill cranes, snipe and woodcock.

April 16, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 North Sherman Avenue. Take N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking area at the end of the gravel road. (Note: previously announced 4/10 event is full.)

View the sky dance of the American woodcock at dusk and look for sandhill cranes, Wilson's snipe, Bonaparte's gulls, and other spring migrants and arriving resident birds. Meet in the parking area at the end of the gravel road. Led by Timothy Baker. Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh. This event will follow current Dane County COVID-19 protocols.