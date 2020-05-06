Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

press release: With over two dozen warblers moving in and through Madison this time of year, we always have fun tallying up how many we can find! Join us for an early morning walk to look for colorful warblers and other spring migrants. Co-sponsored with Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

Follow N. Sherman Ave. north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel road.

RAIN/SNOW DATE: None (cancelled if weather is poor)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and #/type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and can accommodate those with visual impairments

The first part of the walk is cleared, level trail; those with difficulty climbing uphill trails may need to skip the second half of the walk

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE FOR WALKING: 1-3 miles

RSVP REQUIRED? NO

FIELD TRIP LEADERS: Kyle Lindemer and Timothy Baker (timothybaker1978@gmail.com)