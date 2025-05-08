Friends of Governor Nelson State Park Annual Meeteing

media release: The first Annual Meeting of The Friends of Governor Nelson State Park will be held on Thursday, May 8, 6:30-8:00 pm at the Westport Town Hall (5387 Mary Lake Road, Waunakee).

The Friends of Governor Nelson State Park was formed last year as a charitable non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration of the Park’s natural habitat and preservation of its historic treasures. The meeting will highlight Park and Friends activities during the past year, including updates on a signature project, restoration of the historic “Hogan House”. The building was designed by noted Madison architect William V. Kaeser and built in 1950 as a bunkhouse for campers at the YMCA Camp Wakanda, now Governor Nelson State Park property. The Friends were recently awarded a Department of Natural Resources Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant to renovate the building for use as an educational space and warming house for skiers and hikers.

The event will also feature guest speaker Jim Buchholz. Jim enjoyed a 40-year career as a Wisconsin state park ranger and is the author of a recently published book: “Wisconsin State Parks, Forests, and Recreation Areas- A Ranger’s Guide”. The book is a culmination of Jim’s onsite exploration and photography of all 80 of Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, and recreation areas and describes the unique history, geology, wildlife, and recreational opportunities at each property. Jim will share insider tips, amusing trivia, exceptional photos, and recommendations for anyone who wants to explore Wisconsin’s most beautiful landscapes. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Friends members, donors, volunteers and the public are invited to attend this free event. Join us for a fun and informative talk!