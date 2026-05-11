Friends of Hoyt Park Volunteer Workday

media release: Come join the Friends of Hoyt Park on May 16 as we plant native wildflowers in our latest restoration area in the park southwest of the Overlook. These plants will keep our bees buzzing and provide beauty for our eyes in the coming years.

Wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring a trowel if you have one.

We will meet at the Historic Main Entrance on Regent St. (near Capital High) There is parking on Regent and Larkin St.

The Friends of Hoyt Park will provide light refreshments and point out newly blooming wildflowers.

Contact timastfalk@yahoo.com if you have questions.

Click here to view our Friends of Hoyt Park website.