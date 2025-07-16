Friends of Pheasant Branch 30th Anniversary Ice Cream Social
to
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Help Us Celebrate our 30th Anniversary this Summer!
Join us for an ice cream social as we celebrate 30 years of the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy. Join us at the Homestead Site, just east of the Pheasant Branch Road parking lot, from 3-6 pm.
- Meet Friends members
- Learn about our organization
- Explore the Conservancy’s trails
- Enjoy free ice cream (while supplies last) courtesy of Kwik Trip
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Environment
Food & Drink