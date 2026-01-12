Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

media release: Join us for an engaging and eye-opening talk with conservation expert Bob Boucher as we explore the powerful role of beavers – Wisconsin’s extraordinary ecosystem engineers! As a keystone species, beavers transform landscapes through their dams and canals, creating dynamic wetlands that stabilize waterways, reduce flooding, and reconnect rivers to their floodplains. These wetlands also filter and clean water, recharge groundwater, and support steady stream flows. The habitats they create become biodiversity hotspots, sustaining a remarkable variety of plants and wildlife – comparable in richness to coral reefs and tropical rainforests. Come learn how these remarkable mammals help restore and sustain Wisconsin’s natural ecosystems!

Registration is not required, but preferred.

Nature lovers, conservation enthusiasts, and curious minds, this one’s for you! We look forward to seeing you there!