Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Stormwater and Erosion Control Permit Requirements and Practices for New Development.
This presentation will outline the stormwater and erosion control permit requirements for new development, as well as discuss the future initiatives that LWRD aims to achieve. Presented by Elliott Mergen, Water Resource Engineer with the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department.
Info
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Environment, Lectures & Seminars