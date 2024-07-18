Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

media release: During this 45 minute presentation, participants will meet several raptor ambassador species. Folks will learn about their natural history, breeding, habitat and behaviors. These raptors are some of the most beautiful and fascinating birds in the world. Hoo’s Woods program will leave you spellbound, anxious to learn more about these fascinating birds and others. Hoo’s Woods is a non-profit organization established in 1998, dedicated to the rehabilitation and education of raptors. This presentation is geared towards ages 6 and up.

Dianne Moller founded Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center located near Milton in 1998. Dianne is a native of southern Wisconsin and has worked with raptors for over 25 years. She is a licensed rehabilitator, educator, and master falconer through state and federal agencies. Hoo’s Woods admits many injured and sick raptors annually. They present over 100 education programs reaching thousands of audience participants each year Their 12 non-releasable education birds make learning fun while encouraging community involvement and fostering a respect for nature and wildlife. Dianne has served on boards for the North American Falconer's Association, the International Association of Falconry representing the U.S. at Falconry Festivals in the Middle East, and former President of the Wisconsin Falconers Association. She is a past recipient as Wildlife Conservationist of the Year and as the Giveback Non-profit from the Milton Community.