Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Spring Flowers & Folklore
Join Wayne Pauly and Imagine 75+ years ago a walk in the woods and pasture with your grandfather sharing stories about the wildflowers and stories of his youth.
Wayne Pauly spent 43 years as Dane County naturalist and restoration ecologist for the county parks, working with thousands of school children and adults restoring 800 acres of prairie and savanna woodlands.
Info
