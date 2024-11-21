Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

media release: The ecological landscape of most of North America prior to European settlement was strongly influenced by widespread and frequent fires set by humans. Our more recent suppression of fire has profoundly altered the ecology of our region in many ways and efforts to restore pre-settlement natural communities such as prairies and oak savannas rely heavily on the use of prescribed fire. This talk will give a brief introduction to the ecology and history of landscape fire, as well as how prescribed fires are safely conducted in practice.

About the presenter: Scott Fulton is a Wisconsin Master Naturalist instructor and a past president of The Prairie Enthusiasts. He has worked as a volunteer prescribed fire crew member for over 20 years and is a member of the Wisconsin Prescribed Fire Council, involved in fire education.