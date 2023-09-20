Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

media release: Join Randy Johnson, large carnivore specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, for a discussion on all things wolves in Wisconsin. In this talk, Randy will focus on the recent efforts to update the state’s wolf management plan, including a summary of the plan’s key elements.

Randy Johnson is the large carnivore specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. His role is to lead the statewide wildlife management programs for gray wolves, black bears, and the occasional cougar in Wisconsin. Randy lives in Rhinelander with his wife and enjoys hunting, fishing, and generally exploring the Northwoods any chance he can.