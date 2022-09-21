Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: “Utilizing Drone Imaging in Natural Lands Restoration and Management” by Gary Sater, PhD. Gary will share his experience using a drone for photography and how it is applied in Pheasant Branch Conservancy.
Gary is a Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Board Member and Co-Chair of Restoration & Management. He is a retired Clinical & Sports Psychologist with a lifelong love of natural spaces and photography.
Mark your calendars for these inspiring and special events the third Wednesday of each month, from January through November 2022.
Every Conservancy Day is:
- Free
- Open to the public
- For all ages unless a specific age group is given in the program description
- Diverse topics — More than 400 participants each year enjoy topics ranging from wildlife, science, resource management, natural and cultural history and current community issue