Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: “Utilizing Drone Imaging in Natural Lands Restoration and Management” by Gary Sater, PhD. Gary will share his experience using a drone for photography and how it is applied in Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Gary is a Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Board Member and Co-Chair of Restoration & Management. He is a retired Clinical & Sports Psychologist with a lifelong love of natural spaces and photography.

Mark your calendars for these inspiring and special events the third Wednesday of each month, from January through November 2022.

Every Conservancy Day is: